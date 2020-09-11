Snovian.Space (SNOV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $478.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 326.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $478.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.99 or 0.05086872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00036925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00052555 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 366,100,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,688,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

