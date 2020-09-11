SnowGem Price Hits $0.0339 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $955,700.68 and approximately $126,671.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003366 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,256,880 coins and its circulating supply is 28,179,788 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

