So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Receives $14.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on SY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SY traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 307,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,330. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.89 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in So-Young International by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in So-Young International by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

