SounDAC Market Cap Hits $10,527.73 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. SounDAC has a total market cap of $10,527.73 and approximately $279.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 77.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00026802 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000818 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

