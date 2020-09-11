Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,774,000 after acquiring an additional 441,612 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after buying an additional 940,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after purchasing an additional 177,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.34.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

