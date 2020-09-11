Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.95. 6,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,098. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

