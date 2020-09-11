Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Down 2.6%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 7,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 28,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Spark Power Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.25 target price on Spark Power Group and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

