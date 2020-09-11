Sparkpoint Reaches Market Cap of $11.29 Million (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Sparkpoint has traded up 64% against the dollar. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and $231,865.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00120431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00245271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.01606510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00198975 BTC.

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,421,653,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,773,001,767 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

