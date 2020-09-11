SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.60. 3,188,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

