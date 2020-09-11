SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Argent Wealth Management LLC

Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Argent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.65% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.24. 147,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,783. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

