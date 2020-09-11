SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 426,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.55. 26,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,918. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

