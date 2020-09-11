SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 303.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $318,000.

ULST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $40.43. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,122. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99.

