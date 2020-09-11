Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $33,424.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008322 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00036938 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027212 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025600 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.01498163 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

