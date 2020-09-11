Sphere (SPHR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $607.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $607.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,322.78 or 1.00016559 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000430 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00185906 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

