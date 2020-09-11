Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Private Advisor Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,899,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,111,860 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 1.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 2.60% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $113,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS remained flat at $$15.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,518,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,672. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

