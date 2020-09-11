SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a total market cap of $99,248.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00120192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00242306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.01602454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00195915 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

