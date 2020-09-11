SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Down 2%

SRG Graphite Inc (CVE:SRG) dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 31,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 28,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market cap of $32.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SRG Graphite Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG Graphite Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Africa. It holds 100% interests in Lola graphite and cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota projects located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Sama Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Graphite Inc in June 2017.

