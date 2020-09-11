SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after buying an additional 861,397 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after buying an additional 811,686 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,405,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after buying an additional 622,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,428. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

