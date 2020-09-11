SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SSEZY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 46,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. SSE PLC/S has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Get SSE PLC/S alerts:

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SSE PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.