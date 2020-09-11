Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,101,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029,737. The company has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

