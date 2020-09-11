Stellar Capital Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after buying an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $359.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,447. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.70. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.61.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total transaction of $20,364,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 756,488 shares of company stock valued at $245,478,917. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

