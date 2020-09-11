Stellar Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,199 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.5% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,582 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

BAC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 47,685,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,951,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

