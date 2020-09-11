Stellar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Stellar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $1,066,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG stock remained flat at $$108.24 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,665. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

