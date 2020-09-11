Stellar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,001 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stellar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $171,992,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 731,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.98. 4,167,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,668. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

