Stellar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 48,888,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,449,668. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

