Stellar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after buying an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $138.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,397,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day moving average of $121.26. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

