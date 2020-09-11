Stellar Capital Management LLC Buys 912 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

STZ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.81. 863,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $210.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,153,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

