Stellar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Stellar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,552,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.84. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CLSA initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

