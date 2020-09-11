Stellar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stellar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.69. 13,730,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,114,935. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 163.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

