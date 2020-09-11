Stellar Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stellar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,944. The stock has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $166.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

