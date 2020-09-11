Stellar Capital Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.4% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.77. 1,301,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,461. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

