Stellar Capital Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stellar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,428. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

