Stellar Capital Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.9% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $11.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $441.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

