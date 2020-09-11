Stellar Capital Management LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Total by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after buying an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Total by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,011,000 after buying an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 3,447.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 466,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 17.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,763,000 after buying an additional 454,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

