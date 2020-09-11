Stellar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.8% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 36,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $58.99. 8,572,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,440,972. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.