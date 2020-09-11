Stellar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 2.3% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

