Stellar Capital Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Stellar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

WELL stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,588. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

