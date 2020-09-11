Stellar Capital Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Stellar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,174,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.88. 445,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,013. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.