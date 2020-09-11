Stellar Capital Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Stellar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UGI by 20.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI remained flat at $$32.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 940,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,912. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UGI. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

