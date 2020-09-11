Stellar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Stellar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 63.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in Carnival by 46.5% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after buying an additional 16,141,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carnival by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,586,000 after buying an additional 927,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 23,812,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,310,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.94. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

