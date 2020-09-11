Stellar Capital Management LLC Purchases 611 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 3.0% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 33.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $541.20. 660,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $609.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

