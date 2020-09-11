Stellar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Stellar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,592,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,553,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,786 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 265,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MUFG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,114. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

