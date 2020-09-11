Stellar Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Stellar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 2.1% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

