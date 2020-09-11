Stellar Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Stellar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,401,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,705,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

