Stellar Capital Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stellar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,789,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,809. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

