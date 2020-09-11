Stellar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stellar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.97. 5,835,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343,128. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

