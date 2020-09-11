Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Stitch Fix worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $12,488,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $988,261.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,032,825. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 2,723,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,188. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -176.59 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

