Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNSS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.
