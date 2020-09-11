Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNSS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNSS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,510. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.