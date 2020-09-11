Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Receives $21.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Barclays initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Switch news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,278,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 81.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $60,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 1,597,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.92 and a beta of 0.59. Switch has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

