Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Shares of SNPS traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $200.24. 752,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,205. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $230.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Insiders have sold 315,614 shares of company stock valued at $66,080,439 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.